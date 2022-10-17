  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives U.S. President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in July. | COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT / VIA REUTERS
Washington – Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous U.S. presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options.

Biden endured criticism at home by traveling to Saudi Arabia in June and fist-bumping its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite earlier vowing to make him a pariah over human rights.

