Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday has instructed his administration to launch a probe into the Unification Church, a religious group that has come under the spotlight for its links with the ruling party and the huge donations it has encouraged followers to make.
The move — the first time the government will exercise its questioning right under the religious corporation law — could open the door to a court order for the Unification Church’s dissolution.
