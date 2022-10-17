  • Culture minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Monday after meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. | KYODO
    Culture minister Keiko Nagaoka speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Monday after meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday has instructed his administration to launch a probe into the Unification Church, a religious group that has come under the spotlight for its links with the ruling party and the huge donations it has encouraged followers to make.

The move — the first time the government will exercise its questioning right under the religious corporation law — could open the door to a court order for the Unification Church’s dissolution.

