A health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old.

In January, Japan expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as 5 years old. Last month, health authorities started to adminster Pfizer and Moderna booster shots that target the omicron variant of the virus.

