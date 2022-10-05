A health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old.
In January, Japan expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as 5 years old. Last month, health authorities started to adminster Pfizer and Moderna booster shots that target the omicron variant of the virus.
