  • A provided photo shows Yumi Nakasone (left), who won a seat in the Chatan town assembly, and Saki Yonaha, who won in the Yomitan village assembly. | THE OKINAWA TIMES
    A provided photo shows Yumi Nakasone (left), who won a seat in the Chatan town assembly, and Saki Yonaha, who won in the Yomitan village assembly. | THE OKINAWA TIMES

  • The Okinawa Times

  • SHARE

Local election activity in Okinawa Prefecture reached new heights on Sept. 11, with multiple municipal elections held simultaneously with the gubernatorial election for the first time in the prefecture’s history.

The number of female candidates and winners in the 24 municipal assembly elections increased from previous polls, but the 49 women who got seats still represented only 14% of the total number of winners.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW