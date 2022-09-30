The United States unveiled its first-ever strategy for ties with Pacific island countries on Thursday, the second day of a summit with leaders from the region, pledging a long-term partnership that will see Washington ramp up diplomatic, economic and security cooperation with these nations amid growing Chinese clout.

“A great deal of the history of our world is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific over the coming years and decades,” U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a meeting with leaders and representatives from 14 Pacific island states in Washington, adding that this is why his administration is prioritizing a partnership with these countries.