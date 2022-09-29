Junichi Hasegawa has made a career of tackling tough problems, from connecting PlayStation 3 users for online play to researching self-driving cars. Now he wants to invent healthier food ingredients with the help of artificial intelligence.
The 61-year-old Hasegawa built up Japan’s top AI startup, Preferred Networks (PFN), by striking deals and partnerships with the country’s industrial giants, from Toyota Motor to Eneos Holdings. Now at century-old snack food maker Ezaki Glico, he’s set his sights on adapting those skills to the notoriously cost-conscious food sector and revitalizing the Osaka-based maker of Pocky chocolate sticks.
