  • Junichi Hasegawa's primary job at Glico is to help find the perfect blend of taste and nutrition through massive data harvesting and machine learning. | BLOOMBERG
    Junichi Hasegawa's primary job at Glico is to help find the perfect blend of taste and nutrition through massive data harvesting and machine learning. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Junichi Hasegawa has made a career of tackling tough problems, from connecting PlayStation 3 users for online play to researching self-driving cars. Now he wants to invent healthier food ingredients with the help of artificial intelligence.

The 61-year-old Hasegawa built up Japan’s top AI startup, Preferred Networks (PFN), by striking deals and partnerships with the country’s industrial giants, from Toyota Motor to Eneos Holdings. Now at century-old snack food maker Ezaki Glico, he’s set his sights on adapting those skills to the notoriously cost-conscious food sector and revitalizing the Osaka-based maker of Pocky chocolate sticks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED