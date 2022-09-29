  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul on Thursday. | REUTERS
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul on Thursday.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's "provocative nuclear rhetoric" and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday.

Harris landed in Seoul early on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

