Japan has included Taiwan among the names of countries that were read aloud during flower offerings at Tuesday’s state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — a move that points to a deepening relationship between Tokyo and Taipei.
Although referred to as “Taiwan,” and not by its official “Republic of China” name, Tokyo’s decision is seen by some as another step toward gradually increased engagement between Japan and the self-ruled island.
