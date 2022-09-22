Final arrangements are being made for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to hold talks and dine together in Tokyo on Monday, the eve of a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to government sources.
About 700 attendees are expected to be from overseas, offering the prime minister an opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with more than 30 world leaders, including from Canada and Cambodia, over three days through next Wednesday, the sources said Wednesday.
