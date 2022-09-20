A powerful typhoon barreled through southwestern Japan on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds that killed at least two people, triggered floods, downed power lines and and saw millions advised to evacuate to safety.
After making landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, Typhoon Nanmadol was heading on a northeast path along the west coast of Honshu. While the storm has weakened since making landfall late Sunday night, it is still expected to dump as much as 200 millimeters of rain in parts of the region, drenching major cities including Tokyo when people return to work Tuesday after a three-day weekend, the Meteorological Agency said.
