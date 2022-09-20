  • Japan’s inflation in August quickened to its fastest pace in over three decades amid rising costs of energy and processed food. | BLOOMERG
    Japan’s inflation in August quickened to its fastest pace in over three decades amid rising costs of energy and processed food. | BLOOMERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s inflation has quickened to its fastest pace in over three decades excluding tax-hike distortions, creating headaches for the Bank of Japan this week as it seeks to explain why it needs to continue with monetary stimulus when inflation is far above its 2% goal.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.8% in August from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Tuesday. Analysts had forecast a 2.7% gain. It was the strongest reading since 1991, barring the effect of sales tax increases.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,