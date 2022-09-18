  • A road outside Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Aug. 25. Events of the past several years in Ukraine’s Donbas region reflect Russian President Vladimir Putin's grand plan, and his strategy of laying the groundwork for an eventual invasion by turning strategic slices of the former Soviet Union into separatist hotbeds. | JIM HUYLEBROEK / THE NEW YORK TIMES
CHASIV YAR, Ukraine – On a clear spring morning eight years ago, Oleksandr Khainus stepped outside his house to go to work at the town factory when he spotted new graffiti scrawled across his fence. “Glory to Russia,” vandals had written in angry black spray paint. “Putin,” another message said.

Khainus was perplexed. It was true that Chasiv Yar, the Rust Belt-like town where he has spent his entire life in a region called the Donbas, had long contained many conflicting opinions on its identity. Geographically, the Donbas was part of Ukraine, no question, but it was so close to Russia and so tied to it historically that many maintained that their true home really lay eastward.

