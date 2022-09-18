  • Prime minister and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida talks to other lawmakers in Japan's parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 14, 2021. | REUTERS
    Prime minister and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida talks to other lawmakers in Japan's parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 14, 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

When Sun Myung Moon, the Korean founder of the Unification Church, needed money for its extensive spiritual and business ventures, he would look to Japan, according to some former members.

“Senior officials would tell us he needed hundreds of millions of dollars and that Japan had to pay,” said Masaki Nakamasa, a Kanazawa University professor who was a member of the church for 11½ years until 1992.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,