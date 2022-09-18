  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol holds his first official news conference on Aug. 17. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
South Korea’s presidential office has rejected a Japanese media report that a summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week has been shelved.

Yoon’s office said Sunday that there was “no change” in the plan for the two leaders to hold their first-ever summit, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing a presidential official.

