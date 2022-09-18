South Korea’s presidential office has rejected a Japanese media report that a summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week has been shelved.
Yoon’s office said Sunday that there was “no change” in the plan for the two leaders to hold their first-ever summit, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing a presidential official.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.