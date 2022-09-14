  • Jiji

The National Public Safety Commission Chairman Koichi Tani has stressed his resolve to improve police security measures for VIPs following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Tani, who took up the post in last month’s reshuffle of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said that he will do his work “with a sense of tension.”

