    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that the platform ignored his security concerns, in testimony that came as company shareholders greenlit Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover deal.

Nearly 99% of the votes cast by stock owners endorsed the agreement with Musk to sell him the tech firm for $54.20 per share, Twitter said in a release.

