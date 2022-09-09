The government decided Friday on a new relief package to cope with accelerating inflation, featuring a ¥50,000 ($350) cash handout program for low-income households and steps to keep gasoline and imported wheat prices at current levels.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also instructed officials to draw up a more comprehensive economic package next month, as economists expect slower growth for the world’s third-largest economy due to higher import prices, largely blamed on Russia’s war in Ukraine and a relentless drop in the yen.
