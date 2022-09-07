  • Members of a support group for people in need hand out clothing in Tokyo's Toshima Ward in July. | KYODO
The government is planning to distribute ¥50,000 ($351) each to low-income households as part of a relief package to mitigate the blow from accelerating inflation, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Households that are exempt from resident taxes will be eligible to receive the money, the sources said, as they are seen as more vulnerable than others to higher energy and food prices largely caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

