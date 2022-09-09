Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan is set to be tried for contempt after a court rejected his “deep regrets” over comments he made against a female judge, putting at risk his eligibility to run for office if convicted. His party described the development as a “witch hunt.”
A five-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah Thursday unanimously expressed its dissatisfaction over Khan’s response and ordered the framing of contempt charges in the next hearing to be held after two weeks, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said by phone.
