  • A vehicle of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office leaves after investigators raided a home of Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive at the heart of a corruption scandal, is suspected of using close business ties between his consulting firm and another headed by an acquaintance to receive bribes from publisher Kadokawa, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The consulting firm headed by Takahashi, 78, had business dealings regularly with the consulting firm headed by Kazumasa Fukami, 73, according to the sources. The two men are both former employees of advertising giant Dentsu.

