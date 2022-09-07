Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive at the heart of a corruption scandal, is suspected of using close business ties between his consulting firm and another headed by an acquaintance to receive bribes from publisher Kadokawa, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
The consulting firm headed by Takahashi, 78, had business dealings regularly with the consulting firm headed by Kazumasa Fukami, 73, according to the sources. The two men are both former employees of advertising giant Dentsu.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.