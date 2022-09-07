  • Jiji

Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba has promised to directly urge some countries and regions to remove their import bans on Japanese food products that have been in place since the 2011 nuclear accident.

“It’s important to persuade them with accumulated scientific evidence,” Akiba said in a recent interview. “I will directly present such evidence to people responsible for the import restrictions and ask them to lift the measures.”

