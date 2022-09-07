  • Residents walk amid flood water as they head to their villages, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
JAMSHORO, Pakistan – Pakistan scrambled on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake to prevent it from overflowing amid unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation, as the United Nations warned of more misery to come.

Flooding, brought by record monsoon rainfall and glacier melt in the north, has impacted 33 million people and killed at least 1,325, including 466 children, the national disaster agency said.

