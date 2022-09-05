  • The coast and the village of Fairbourne on Wales' northwest coast, which is predicted to flood due to the rising level of the sea | AFP-JIJI
    The coast and the village of Fairbourne on Wales' northwest coast, which is predicted to flood due to the rising level of the sea

Occasionally at night, if the weather’s bad when she walks her dog along the waterfront, Georgina Salt admits feeling a little “frisson” at the vulnerability of her exposed Welsh village.

Otherwise, like many residents in Fairbourne, northwest Wales, she tries not to worry that rising sea levels are predicted to swamp the village.

