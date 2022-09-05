  • The influx of Filipino care workers involved in the nursing sector in Japan represents, in some ways, the best possible outcome for foreign workers on short-term visas. | BLOOMBERG
    The influx of Filipino care workers involved in the nursing sector in Japan represents, in some ways, the best possible outcome for foreign workers on short-term visas. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Once a week in a classroom with a view of Tokyo Skytree, Filipino nurses study in a relaxed environment. Under an initiative spearheaded by volunteer organization Abot Kamay, students learn nursing care from employees of care institutions, study Japanese with language education specialists and engage in convivial conversation with retirees.

But this study group fulfills an urgent need: under the crunch for care workers felt by institutions across Japan — a crunch caused by Japan’s declining population, young workers avoiding blue-collar jobs and the coronavirus pandemic — thousands of Filipino workers strive to pass Japan’s national nursing certification. With certification comes a stable, longer-term visa and a higher salary. The price is a difficult, often thankless job in the heart of a deadly, seemingly never-ending pandemic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,