    CanSino’s inhaled version of a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in China for emergency use as a booster. | REUTERS

China became the first country to approve a needle-free, inhaled version of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics.

China’s National Medical Products Administration approved CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV for emergency use as a booster vaccine, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.

