  • JIJI, KYODO

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery scandal over the Games, is suspected of having given favors to Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp. as well in the selection of sponsors for the sporting event, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

A consulting company headed by an acquaintance of Takahashi, 78, received about ¥70 million from Kadokawa, the sources said.

