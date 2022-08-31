  • A worker at a battery assembly workshop of Panasonic Energy Wuxi in China's Jiangsu province | XINHUA NEWS AGENCY / GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
Japan needs ¥3.4 trillion ($24.55 billion) in investment from both the public and private sectors to develop a competitive manufacturing base for batteries used in areas such as electric vehicles and energy storage, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

A specialist panel tasked with formulating battery strategy also set a target of securing 30,000 trained workers for battery manufacturing and supply chains by 2030, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

