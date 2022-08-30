  • The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies in Nantes, France, on June 30. | REUTERS
Norwegian carbon dioxide storage company Northern Lights and its owners have agreed to store emissions captured at fertilizer-maker Yara’s Dutch operation from 2025 in what they say is a commercial breakthrough for the business.

The joint venture founded by oil firms Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell plans to inject CO2 from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor.

