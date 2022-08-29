  • A screenshot of a website that tracks war damage in Ukraine show an image of the Chuhuiv air base soon after it was attacked by Russia on Feb. 24.
    A screenshot of a website that tracks war damage in Ukraine show an image of the Chuhuiv air base soon after it was attacked by Russia on Feb. 24.
  • SHARE

Six months ago, the world watched in horror as Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine.

Within hours, Hidenori Watanave, a professor of information design at the University of Tokyo, saw on Twitter an aerial shot of a site that had been attacked — the Chuhuiv air base in eastern Ukraine. The image was posted by another Japanese researcher, Taichi Furuhashi, accompanied by the message: “I have geo-referenced on Google Earth two images shot on Feb. 24 and released by (U.S. satellite imaging firm) Planet.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,