Morgan Stanley’s joint venture with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was the top adviser for Japanese mergers and acquisitions in the first half, a period marked by a sharp fall in deals amid growing uncertainty in the global economy.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities advised on 16 deals with a combined value of ¥1.86 trillion ($13.6 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The total value of all deals involving Japanese companies in the six months through June was roughly ¥12 trillion, down about 20% from a year earlier.
