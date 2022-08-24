  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow, on Aug. 15. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow, on Aug. 15. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Six months into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy.

When the U.S. warned of impending war earlier this year, officials and analysts in Washington and Europe alike assumed Russia’s much larger and better equipped military would quickly dominate Ukraine’s forces. They also believed Putin would find himself constrained by a weak domestic economy.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,