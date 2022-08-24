  • The shallow banks of Yangtze River, due to low water levels caused by drought, near the confluence with the Jialing River in Chongqing on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
Wan Jinjun, a 62-year-old retiree who has swum the Yangtze River almost every day for the past decade in Wuhan, said he’s never seen a drought like this before.

An extreme summer has taken a toll on Asia’s longest river, which flows about 6,300 kilometers through China and feeds farms that provide much of the country’s food as well as massive hydroelectric stations, including the Three Gorges Dam — the world’s biggest power plant. A year ago, water lapped almost as high as the riverbank where Wan swims. Now, the level is at the lowest for this time of year since records began in 1865, exposing swathes of sand, rock and oozing brown mud that reeks of rotting fish.

