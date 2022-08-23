As part of efforts to bolster South Korea’s defense capabilities, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in Seoul has selected flag carrier Korean Air to help develop squadrons of stealthy multirole drones for the South Korean Air Force that are designed to work together with manned aircraft.
Korean Air said in a statement it will develop a system in which three to four of these drones will not only support and escort a combat aircraft but will also be able to perform their own missions, including reconnaissance, electronic warfare and precision-strike operations.
