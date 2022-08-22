  • The Izumo helicopter carrier at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's base in Yokosuka | KYODO
    The Izumo helicopter carrier at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's base in Yokosuka | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Defense Ministry is considering adopting the Starlink high-speed internet communications system, informed sources have said.

The ministry hopes to equip Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels engaged in long-term voyages with the system offered by U.S. aerospace company Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to boost their telecommunications capabilities.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,