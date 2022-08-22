Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will continue work from his official residence after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, senior government officials have confirmed.
Kishida, who received his fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine on Aug. 12, is thought to have become infected while on a weeklong vacation that began Aug. 15. The diagnosis was confirmed by doctors Sunday after the 65-year old began experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough and slight fever, on Saturday.
