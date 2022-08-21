  • JR Tokyo Station is crowded with people returning to Tokyo after the Obon holidays last week. | KYODO
  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

Tokyo confirmed 24,780 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up 2,040 from a week ago, while reporting 29 deaths linked to the virus.

The number patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two to 38 from Saturday, while the bed occupancy rate stood at 59.7%.

