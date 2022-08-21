  • The Environment Ministry plans to expand subsidies for local governments to control measures against invasive alien species, such as snapping turtle. | ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
The Environment Ministry plans to expand subsidies aimed at helping local governments implement control measures against invasive alien species, such as the snapping turtle and raccoon, sourced said Saturday.

Related spending will be included in the ministry’s budget request for fiscal 2023, which will start in April next year.

