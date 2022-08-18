  • A health worker prepares to take a swab sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Huangpu district of Shanghai on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A health worker prepares to take a swab sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Huangpu district of Shanghai on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
COVID-19 survivors remain at higher risk of psychotic disorders, dementia and similar conditions for at least two years, according to a large study that highlights the mounting burden of chronic illness left in the pandemic’s wake.

While anxiety and depression occur more frequently after COVID-19 than other respiratory infections, the risk typically subsides within two months, researchers at the University of Oxford found. In contrast, cognitive deficits known colloquially as “brain fog,” epilepsy, seizures and other longer-term mental and brain health disorders remained elevated 24 months later, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

