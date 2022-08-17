  • Tencent is grappling with a deepening downturn in the world’s No. 2 economy, the product of a property slump and ad-hoc coronavirus lockdowns from Shanghai to Shenzhen. | BLOOMBERG
Tencent Holdings logged its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.

The country’s most valuable company slashed 5,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce — the first quarterly drop in staffing since 2014 after layoffs rippling through the global tech sector finally hit the WeChat operator. Revenue fell a deeper-than-projected 3% to 134 billion yuan ($19.8 billion) while net income also missed estimates, plunging 56% in the June quarter.

