Look inside any of the world’s estimated 6 billion smartphones or 16 million electric vehicles currently in use and chances are you’ll find a lithium-ion battery.
These batteries — in which lithium ions move to and from a positive and a negative electrode through a liquid solution known as an electrolyte — have revolutionized our lives by providing a reliable source of energy for electric and electronic devices, including cars.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.