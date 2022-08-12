  • Icebergs float along the eastern coast of Greenland near Kulusuk in August 2019. Over the past four decades, the Arctic has been heating up four times faster than the global average, not the two to three times that has commonly been reported. | AFP-JIJI
The rapid warming of the Arctic, a definitive sign of climate change, is occurring even faster than previously described, researchers in Finland said Thursday.

Over the past four decades, the region has been heating up four times faster than the global average, not the two to three times that has commonly been reported. And some parts of the region, notably the Barents Sea north of Norway and Russia, are warming up to seven times faster, they said.

