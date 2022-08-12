Typhoon Meari, which formed south of Japan early Friday morning, is expected to make landfall on the Pacific coast of the country’s Tokai or Kanto region on Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said Friday.
The agency is warning the public of heavy rainfall, high waves and strong winds from the eighth typhoon of the year, which may also disrupt public transportation.
