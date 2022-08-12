  • An image taken by the Himawari weather satellite at 9 a.m. Friday | KYODO
    An image taken by the Himawari weather satellite at 9 a.m. Friday | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Typhoon Meari, which formed south of Japan early Friday morning, is expected to make landfall on the Pacific coast of the country’s Tokai or Kanto region on Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The agency is warning the public of heavy rainfall, high waves and strong winds from the eighth typhoon of the year, which may also disrupt public transportation.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,