  • A child care worker looks after a child infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Obu, Aichi Prefecture, last September. | KYODO
More children developed symptoms such as fever and convulsions in Japan when the omicron variant of the coronavirus raged early this year than when the delta variant was dominant, a Japanese study showed Friday.

This research is the first large-scale survey in Japan to compare symptoms of COVID-19 patients aged under 18 before after the outbreak of the first omicron variant in Japan, according to the National Center for Child Health and Development.

