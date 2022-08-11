Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is stepping up his aggressive rhetoric in the run-up to Brazil’s general election, a strategy that is likely to rally his radical base but risks alienating centrist voters.
At an agribusiness convention on Wednesday, he promised to further ease laws that restrict the ownership of firearms if re-elected in October and called on his supporters to arm themselves.
