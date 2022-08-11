  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures while mocking the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the opening of the National Agro Meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures while mocking the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the opening of the National Agro Meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is stepping up his aggressive rhetoric in the run-up to Brazil’s general election, a strategy that is likely to rally his radical base but risks alienating centrist voters.

At an agribusiness convention on Wednesday, he promised to further ease laws that restrict the ownership of firearms if re-elected in October and called on his supporters to arm themselves.

