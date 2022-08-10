Japanese government bonds look set for further gains with both foreign and domestic investors seen returning to a market where the central bank has often been the only buyer this year.
A pullback in bets on a Bank of Japan policy tweak resulted in record monthly purchases from overseas funds in July, while soaring hedging costs have wiped out the traditional yield premium Japanese investors enjoyed from markets like Treasurys, leading to expectations of a switch back to JGBs from local buyers such as life insurers.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.