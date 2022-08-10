SEOUL – The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearization negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China.
South Korea’s top diplomat, Park Jin, arrived in the eastern port city of Qingdao on Monday for meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in the first high-level visit to China by a member of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration.
