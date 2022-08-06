  • Children pose as victims as Miami-Dade Schools police officers perform a rescue operation while participating in a Large-Scale Functional Active Shooter Drill at Hialeah Senior High School in Hialeah, Florida, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Miami – Shots ring out in a Miami school classroom. Inside, a dozen students, their clothing stained with what appears to be blood, desperately scream.

A security agent walks down the hall, more shots are heard — and a young man is swiftly knocked down.

