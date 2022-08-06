  • A local resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot at a mass vaccination center in Tokyo. Japan plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 vaccine considered effective against the omicron variant as early as October. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    A local resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot at a mass vaccination center in Tokyo. Japan plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 vaccine considered effective against the omicron variant as early as October. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

The government plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 vaccine considered effective against the omicron variant as early as October, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The so-called bivalent vaccine combines ingredients used for existing COVID-19 shots and those derived from the BA.1 subtype of the omicron variant, and is expected to curb the spread of the BA.5 subvariant currently prevalent across the country.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,