  • A news flash reports over 209,000 new cases in Japan on a signboard in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday. In the week through Sunday, Japan logged more new COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in the world. | KYODO
In the week through Sunday, Japan logged more new COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in the world.

Amid a seventh wave of infections, daily case numbers have been reaching unprecedented highs, with the nation logging 969,000 cases over the seven-day span to Sunday. By comparison, after the first COVID-19 case was detected in Japan, it took 19 months for the country to log its 1 millionth case.

