  • Final inspections of the Danuri in Daejeon, South Korea, before it was shipped to Florida | KOREAN AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Final inspections of the Danuri in Daejeon, South Korea, before it was shipped to Florida | KOREAN AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

South Korea set off for the moon on Thursday. But it doesn’t want to stop there.

“We are also considering using the moon as an outpost for space exploration,” Kwon Hyun-joon, director general of space and nuclear energy at South Korea’s Ministry of Science, said in a written response to questions. “Although we hope to explore the moon itself, we also recognize its potential to act as a base for further deep space exploration such as Mars and beyond.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,